Bozeman neighbors host free Farmers Market to support those affected by SNAP cuts

BOZEMAN — This weekend, neighbors across Bozeman are coming together to help SNAP recipients.

A free farmers' market will be held this Sunday at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, offering homemade baked goods, canned goods, and more.

“There was a huge need out there — it really just inspired me to do whatever we can to help,” said local baker and vendor Kaitlyn Nortum, who will be serving up a few of her homemade dishes at the market.

Nortum has been baking and cooking for as long as she can remember, and said she loves to feed others.

“I love to expand the walls of my home and just feed more people."

“I’m going to be bringing some ricotta-stuffed pasta shells, some little individual honeys — anything I can make in that time. My kitchen will be very busy,” Nortum said.

WATCH: Bozeman's free farmers market shows how communities can support each other during challenging times.

Free farmers market helps Bozeman families facing SNAP benefit cuts

But the market isn’t only for those affected by the SNAP benefits cuts this month. Nortum emphasized that it’s open to anyone who could use a little extra help right now.

“There’s no barrier to this. It’s not just for SNAP recipients — it’s for anyone making that decision between ‘can I get medication, or can I get food?’” she said. “And that’s a lot of people in our community right now, unfortunately.”

Crikett Viall

Event organizer Crikett Viall said the idea for the free farmers market came together as she was originally planning a different event at the fairgrounds this weekend that fell through. So, she decided to use the space to support the community.

“Food is something that should never be political,” Viall said. “At this point, when the safety net fails, the community has to be that safety net.”

She added that she was motivated to act after seeing more and more people making choices between food and necessities.

“Do you have food, or do you have Christmas presents? Do you have food, or do you have your gym membership? Or whatever it is that has to go so that you have the money for food if you don’t have that help,”

she said.

The Free Farmers Market will be held in Exhibit Building One at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds from noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.