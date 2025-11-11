Bozeman Lodge honors veterans with annual luncheon

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Lodge honored local heroes Tuesday, hosting its annual Veterans Day luncheon — a tradition that’s been bringing veterans and community members together for years.

The lodge was decked out in red, white, and blue. Among the decorations were plaques honoring residents who served — including Naval aviator Tommy Thompson, who first took to the skies in the 1950s.

“At 18, I swore in, and I’ve been there ever since,” Thompson said.

As he enjoyed the music and camaraderie, Thompson said the day is about one thing — remembering.

“Particularly those families of shipmates that aren’t with us anymore,” he said.

Another veteran, Joe Getz, knows that feeling well.

“I remember the good times and the bad times,” Getz said.

Getz served in the Navy during the Korean War.

“You had a choice — either get drafted or enlist,” he said. “So I decided to enlist. Two weeks out of high school, and the next four years I spent roaming the world.”

For Getz, Veterans Day is about reflection and growth.

“You might go in as a boy, but you’re going to come out as a man — there’s no choice about it,” he said.

As veterans filled the room, sharing stories and smiles, Getz said the men who served will never forget their experiences, and they’re grateful to be remembered.

“And I bet you’ll talk to every serviceman in here, and they’ll tell you the same thing,” he said.