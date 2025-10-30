Bozeman High students bring a fairytale favorite to life with The Princess Bride

A fairytale classic is coming to life on stage as the Bozeman Hawks Theatre Company takes on The Princess Bride.

“I grew up watching The Princess Bride, and it’s so much fun to be in a production like this where most of us in the cast know the characters and the show so well,” said senior Reagan Flentie, who plays Princess Buttercup.

The show features a storybook pop-up style set and costumes inspired by the 1980s film. From the iconic red dress to Wesley’s Zorro-style mask, the cast is channeling all the nostalgia of the movie’s most beloved scenes.

“There are funny, wonderful moments where you have to morph a film scene into a stage scene,” said director Lila Michael.

Of course, The Princess Bride wouldn’t be complete without sword fights. Michael says every battle sequence was carefully choreographed and rehearsed down to the last clash.

“It’s super cool because it’s great to do something that’s so well known,” said sophomore Charlie McGeehan, who plays Wesley.

Michael says the show is entirely student-driven, from lighting and sound and stage management.

“Excellent young adults run the lights, make the sound happen, run the fights, and run the show,” she said. “They challenge our intellect, they expand our minds and our souls.”

Flentie says the Bozeman community has always shown strong support for the arts — something the cast hopes continues as the curtain rises this weekend.

“Our community as a whole in Bozeman is just really involved and really great about showing up to all of these things for all of us,” Flentie said.

Michael adds that live theatre continues to hold a special kind of magic.

“Nothing is like live theatre. You sit with your community and have an experience — we’ve done it since the Greeks,” she said.

The Hawks Theatre Company’s production of The Princess Bride runs this weekend through next at Bozeman High School.