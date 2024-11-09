Bozeman high schoolers join in on national protest

BOZEMAN — If you were in downtown Bozeman Friday afternoon, you may have noticed quite the commotion in front of the courthouse.

Nearly 40 Bozeman high school students joined together to protest the presidential election results. This protest was a part of a national movement called the Sunrise Movement. Over 60 high schools across the country walked out of class Friday, to stand up for the future they believe in.

These Bozeman high school students walked out of class around 2:30 in the afternoon. They gave a number of speeches and chanted empowering songs in front of the Gallatin County Courthouse.

“There’s been a lot of uncertainty in what our future’s going to look like. The power we have as students.” Violet, a sophomore at Bozeman High School tells me. “And today we’re here gathered to show everyone that we still have power. And that we will not give up, that we will win the future that we deserve, and that we’re fighting for."

The peaceful protest lasted around an hour, and some passersby even joined in with the crowd.