Bozeman High School stages ‘Mamma Mia!’, bringing ABBA’s hits to local stage

BOZEMAN — Students at Bozeman High School are taking audiences from Montana to a Greek island this weekend with their production of Mamma Mia!

The Bozeman Hawks Theatre Company is staging the popular musical, featuring songs by ABBA, as part of its latest production.

Sophomore Aki Patterson, who plays Bill, and junior Eisley Michael-Owens, who stars as Sophie, said the show has been both exciting and demanding to prepare.

“It’s always been a favorite movie in my childhood and it’s actually like a dream role, really,” Michael-Owens said.

Patterson said he studied the role closely ahead of opening night.

“I’ve watched the movie like five times, studying for it,” he said.

WATCH: Bozeman High School students prepare for their first production of 'Mamma Mia!'

Bozeman High School's Hawks Theatre Company brings the hit musical 'Mamma Mia!' to stage for first time

Both actors described the production as energetic and entertaining, with the signature style of ABBA’s music shining through.

“There’s a lot of sparkles, obviously, because it’s ABBA and ‘Mamma Mia!,’” Michael-Owens said.

Patterson said performing “Take a Chance on Me” has been a highlight of his role.

“My favorite song is ‘Take a Chance on Me,’ and fortunately, I sing that one because I am Bill,” he said.

Despite the upbeat tone, students said the rehearsal process has required significant effort and discipline in the days leading up to the show.

“It’s fun, but it’s training and taking it seriously and being professional,” Michael-Owens said.

Patterson added that the production balances a high level of performance with a student-driven environment.

“This theatre production does a really good job of blending professional with high school production, and I think that’s something the local community should support,” he said.

Students said the musical appeals to a wide audience, combining elements of film, theatre, and popular music.

“It blends the television and theatre communities really well because it’s been so successful as both,” Patterson said.

At its core, performers say the show is meant to be enjoyable for audiences of all ages. “It’s just fun. Who doesn’t love ABBA?

It sparkles, and it’s music, and everyone knows the words,” Michael-Owens said.

For tickets: https://bsd7.revtrak.net/drama/bhs-drama/bhs-hawks-theatre-mama-mia-tickets