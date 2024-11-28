Bozeman Health Neonatal Intensive Care Unit providing vital services for southwest Montana families

BOZEMAN — It’s been about four years since the new NICU unit at Bozeman Health Deaconess Medical Center opened to serve families in southwest Montana.

In many aspects, Montana has been considered a healthcare desert; however, when thinking of a populous area such as the Gallatin Valley, typically needed services are within an hour's drive.

For many years, families had a handful of options for children born premature—mainly being referred to Billings or Missoula.

“It’s such a benefit that we were able to stay here in town,” siad Erin Layton, a former NICU nurse and mother to a child that was born at 34 weeks.

Layton and her son spent 13 days in the NICU at Bozeman Health, and she noted that being able to stay local and where their family is located was a relief during what can be an emotional time.

Countless families can keep their roots locally in the Gallatin Valley while receiving the care their little ones might need.