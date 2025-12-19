Bozeman group to host third free market to support community

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Mutual Aid Community is hosting its third free market on Sunday afternoon at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds.

The group first came together in November, when SNAP benefits were under threat, to help neighbors in need. The free market is entirely donation-based and will include everything from pre-packaged food to homemade meals to essentials like toiletries.

Past markets hosted by the group have reached attendance levels of more than 300 people.

“It’s been really powerful to see the community come together and provide so much,” said Bozeman Mutual Aid Community co-founder Brooklyn Wilde. “It’s truly a free market.”

“We’re here to help everyone in the community who needs support,” said co-founder Kathleen Smith.

Wilde and Smith say they are thankful to the Gallatin County Fairgrounds for donating the space for the event. It will take place from noon to 2 p.m. on Sunday.

If you’re interested in learning more or donating, visit this link.