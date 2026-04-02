Bozeman Gears Up for $29 Million Construction Season

BOZEMAN, Mont. — It’s almost everyone’s "favorite" time of year in Montana: construction season. And this year is shaping up to be one of the busiest in recent memory, with $29 million worth of projects planned across Bozeman.

“This is a little bit heavier than what we’ve seen in the last five years or so,” said Nick Ross, Bozeman’s first director of transportation and engineering.

Ross, now in his fourth year in the role, is overseeing 14 major roadwork projects expected to take shape this summer.

“These span all the way from utility repair and replacements to make sure that we have clean and safe drinking water, to some really substantial traffic safety improvements and traffic capacity improvements,” Ross said.

Utility Upgrades

Several neighborhoods will see sewer and water main replacements totaling about $3.2 million. Another significant project will more than double that cost.

“Our MSU Interceptor Project is a wastewater capacity and utility renovation project that will go roughly from Kagy Boulevard into the core of town" Ross said.

To the intersection of Babcock and Ninth Avenue, to be exact.

That project carries a price tag of about $6.6 million and is expected to greatly increase capacity for growth in the university area.

Transportation Improvements

Eight transportation-focused projects — ranging from permanent construction of the Black Avenue Bicycle Boulevard with two new traffic circles, to asphalt and chip sealing on parts of Huffine Lane and Oak Street — will total about $6.5 million.

WATCH: Busy Contruction Season in Bozeman

Busy Construction Season

Other projects include installing left-turn lanes at Oak Street and Ferguson Avenue, paving 0.4 miles of McIlhattan Road near the city’s solid waste facility, and making paving and other upgrades to College Street.

“All the projects we have planned, particularly on the transportation side, really speak to our community’s interest in public safety,” Ross said.

Two Major Projects to Watch

Two projects stand out in terms of cost and traffic impact:

North 27th Avenue Connection: This $5.3 million project will connect North 27th Avenue between Cattail Street and Baxter Lane. Work is expected to begin in May and wrap up in November. A new roundabout will be built at Cattail to help ease congestion on 19th Avenue.

Fowler Avenue Extension: Slated to run from July to August, this $7.1 million project will extend Fowler Avenue from Oak Street to Durston Road, though the planned roundabout at Durston will be built in a future phase.

Ross notes that the scope of work is necessary to keep up with Bozeman’s rapid growth.

“Infrastructure does not last forever. It takes intentional effort to maintain what we have in good working order. If we do not keep up with infrastructure and growth, that’s going to have a major impact on our public,” he said.

Business Owners Brace for Impact

While the upgrades promise long-term benefits, many business owners remain wary of the short-term pain.

“I’ve noticed it does make things pretty difficult to get around,” said an employee at Crossings Kitchen, a breakfast and lunch spot that relies on traffic from Kagy Boulevard. “If there’s construction on Kagy, people aren’t going to want to come to us since it’s not accessible.”

WATCH: Business owners express concerns

Construction Woes

Todd Hough, owner of Outlaw Brewing, shares similar concerns.

“When they put the roundabout over by WinCo, this whole road was shut off for a month or two, which I think negatively affected us,” Hough said.

Hough said he worries the North 27th project — which will finally connect Cattail to 27th — could have a similar impact. Still, he says loyal customers will keep coming.

“We’re here for the long haul. Our patrons know how to get here from other directions,” Hough said.

As Bozeman’s growth continues, many residents and business owners recognize the necessity of the work — even if it means enduring a frustrating summer of detours and delays.

To view the full list up upcoming construction projects visit this link:

https://www.bozeman.net/departments/transportation-engineering/streets/street-reports