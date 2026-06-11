Bozeman Frontage Road resurfacing project set to begin June 15, causing single-lane delays

BOZEMAN — The Montana Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing a section of Frontage Road in Bozeman on June 15.

The project covers the area from east of Springhill Road to just past the Cherry River Fishing Access, ending at the Frontage Road railroad overpass.

Workers will mill the existing roadway surface, apply a new overlay, then finish with a chip seal and new striping. The goal is to extend the road's lifespan.

Drivers should expect single-lane traffic and delays during daylight hours. Officials ask that alternate routes be used when possible.

The work is expected to wrap up by June 25, depending on weather conditions.

Drivers can check the MDT 511 website for the latest road conditions. Those with questions can also call MDT at 406-556-4700.

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