Bozeman Fire receives $4 million FEMA grant to hire firefighters

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Fire Department was awarded a $4.1 million grant by FEMA. The department says that this money will be used to hire 12 new firefighters.

“We need to get to your emergency as quickly as we can,” says Bozeman Fire Training Captain Steven Thime. “We need to have what's called effective force, and that's people."

The multi-million-dollar FEMA grant comes as the city is asking voters to approve a levy to pay the salaries for 22 firefighters, three department staff, 30 police officers and eight Bozeman police support staff members.

“FEMA will cover 100% of the salaries for those 12 firefighters for three years,” says Bozeman Fire Chief Josh Waldo.

Waldo says the department receives the grant money in March 2025.

“We have roughly just over six months to recruit, hire, and get those folks here ready,” says Waldo.

Waldo says they will staff a quick response unit for smaller calls and get a head start on hiring for the proposed 4th fire station.

“Six for the quick response unit. The other six would be the head start on Fire Station number four,” says Waldo.

Waldo says the public safety question on the ballot will not change in light of the FEMA grant. If voters approve the measure, the city says that average property owners will see a reduction of about $132 dollars for the first three years.

“The first three years of a levy if it's successful, a different number or a lower number because of this grant. What this is, we’re still trying to calculate that,” says Waldo.