Bozeman farm owners concerned about apartment complex proposed for development nearby

With a proposal for a new apartment complex in Bozeman, the owners of a neighboring farm are concerned about the negative side effects they could be facing if the plan is approved.

“You get a taste of the countryside quite close to town, and I think that’s important,” said Tom Heriza.

Tom and his wife May are the owners of 4 Daughters Farm in Bozeman. The couple and their four daughters work together to share their love of farming with the community by making their property open to the public.

MTN News Tom Heriza of 4 Daughters Farm in Bozeman

“I have a farming problem, some would say—I just enjoy being out. I love watching things grow,” said Tom.

A 20-acre, 312-unit apartment complex is proposed for a piece of land to the south of 4 Daughters Farm, raising concerns for Tom and his family.

“What do we want this to look like? Do we want it to be, you know, acres and acres of high-rise apartment complexes or is there room for, you know, some diversity?” said Tom.

MTN News A mockup of the apartment complex proposed in close proximity to 4 Daughters Farm

If the complex is approved and built, the farm faces risks of potential sunlight loss, water runoff issues, increased traffic, and the loss of their view of the Gallatin Mountain range.

“These areas, they’re kind of gold mines, and Montana has some experience with gold mines. You know, when the gold’s gone, you’re sometimes left with something that’s not so pretty,” said Tom.

4 Daughters puts the farm life experience at the public’s fingertips, leaving lifelong memories for those involved.

MTN News

“It’s the first time my kid ever saw a pig, or touched a horse, or saw cow poop,” said Tom.

Tom says he wants to continue bringing that joy to the Bozeman community: “Whether it’s just coming out and handpicking your own bouquet of flowers, people leave here pretty happy.”

Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024 is the last day for public comment on the proposed apartments, then the city will make a final decision on whether or not the project moves forward.