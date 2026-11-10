Bozeman Christmas Stroll puts annual poster contest on hold, commissioned art revealed

BOZEMAN — For the 46th Annual Christmas Stroll, the Downtown Bozeman Partnership is stepping away from its public poster contest and instead commissioning a local artist to create the design.

Cache Maples, program director for the Downtown Bozeman Partnership, says the organization wanted more control over the creative process after questions surrounding the potential use of artificial intelligence in last year's contest.

"Our small organization of a 501(c)(6) nonprofit didn't feel comfortable owning any of the vetting when it came to what tools were being used for a contest this year," Maples says, "Our board did decide it was better to commission somebody who we knew and someone who we could work with very directly."

The partnership selected Brigid Florian, a Bozeman-based graphic designer and illustrator, for this year's project. Florian previously entered the poster contest, and organizers say they were drawn to her artistic style.

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Bozeman Christmas Stroll puts annual poster contest on hold

This year's poster features a hand-drawn illustration of the iconic Ellen Theater decorated for the holidays.

"It's giving Dr. Seuss a little bit. It's giving kind of Grinch, the fun colors, really retro, and it just feels alive," Maples says.

Florian's illustrations can also be found locally at Second Wind in Bozeman. The new Christmas Stroll artwork will be displayed in downtown business windows and used on event marketing materials.

Courtesy The partnership selected Brigid Florian, a Bozeman-based graphic designer and illustrator, for this year's project. Florian previously entered the poster contest, and organizers say they were drawn to her artistic style.

While the poster contest is on hold this year, Maples says the organization hasn't ruled out bringing it back. The partnership plans to revisit the idea next year and explore whether another organization or community partner could help with the review process.

The poster is just one part of the annual celebration. The 46th Annual Christmas Stroll is set for Saturday, December 5, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Bozeman.

Courtesy The poster is just one part of the annual celebration. The 46th Annual Christmas Stroll is set for Saturday, December 5, from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in downtown Bozeman.

The event will feature returning traditions, including Santa, horse-drawn wagon rides, and the annual Gingerbread House Contest, along with local nonprofits and other holiday activities.