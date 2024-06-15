Bozeman celebrates 1st Summer Art Walk of 2024

BOZEMAN — Friday night saw the first downtown Bozeman Summer Art Walk of 2024.

Downtown businesses and art galleries featured local artists and their works. Some businesses only featured one or a few artists, while other businesses showed multiple works with a common theme.

During the art walk, patrons also enjoyed local musicians playing around Main Street.

“Yeah so, Art Walk is just something that Bozeman does to like, kind of help generate community involvement and I think, you know, inject a lot of ... the tourist traffic into some of the local businesses here on Main Street," said Patrick Gillis, director of Visions West Contemporary Bozeman.

Art walks take place from 6 to 8 p.m. on the second Friday of each month, every month through September.