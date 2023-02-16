Bozeman-based filmmaker donating part of film proceeds to Butte animal shelter

BUTTE — A Montana filmmaker will donate a portion of the proceeds from his latest film to the Chelsea Bailey Animal Shelter in Butte.

“The entire premise of the film is community and making sure we’re connected to each community where the film is opening is essential. It just felt like the right thing to do,” said actor and filmmaker Rob Grabow.

Grabow of Bozeman wrote, co-directed and stars in the Montana-made film Year of the Dog. It’s about an alcoholic struggling to get sober with the help of a dog. The husky is actually played by a real rescue dog named Caleb.

“Caleb was passed between homes because the owners kept saying he was too much dog to handle or he was too wild and those characteristics they labeled him as were exactly what made him so wonderful on camera,” said Grabow.

Grabow is giving five percent of the profits from the premier at the Washoe Theater in Anaconda to Butte’s animal shelter.

“How cool is that! I mean, that’s the thing about rescue animal is they’re perfect, they’re perfect pets, you don’t have to go out and buy a breed animal, you just come to your local shelter, go anywhere, and find your best friend,” said Animal Services Coordinator Lynette Hogart.

I can’t help to draw a connection with how the redeeming value of a rescue dog that nobody wanted in connection with an addicted person that feels like they’re not wanted.

“Yes, yes, yes, and I think that’s it. And I think it’s a nice reminder that we can’t discard people because they’re struggling or because they’re in pain and we can’t discard animals because there’s things about them we may find challenging,” said Grabow.

Several Butte residents also worked on the film. It premiers in Anaconda at the Washoe Theater on Friday, Feb. 24 at 7 PM.