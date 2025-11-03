Bozeman Artist Turns Emotion Into Art That Connects

Every color in Javier Moreno’s gallery tells a story — not just of art, but of healing.

“I just want to be me as an artist, express my feelings with every brush stroke,” Moreno said. “I want people to feel that.”

And they do. From western landscapes to dreamlike abstracts, his gallery off West Koch Street in Bozeman reflects every part of him — every color, every curve, every emotion.

It all began when he was six years old, with a simple gift from his uncle — a Crayola art set.

“It was probably the best gift because I realized that I had something in me to create,” Moreno said.

What started as a childhood spark grew into a lifelong language of expression.

Inside his gallery, thick oil strokes swirl into vibrant oranges and blues. Animal shapes and ocean tides seem to rise from the canvas — alive with imagination and movement.

“My greatest paintings that I have sold have been the more imaginative, the more free, the more expressive,” he said.

But behind the color, there’s depth. One of his pieces, titled

Beauty and Chaos, depicts his brother protecting him from abuse — a deeply personal story painted through tears.

He says some paintings begin in darkness but always reach for light.

“A painting like that could start out with some really terrible energy,” Moreno said. “But then turn out to be something so beautiful, so positive and joyous — because that’s what I want, that’s the energy I’m seeking.”

For Moreno, each piece is an invitation. Every wall his work hangs on, he says, becomes a space where people connect with emotion, imagination and childlike wonder.

“The pieces that really get the attention are when someone walks in and goes, ‘Oh my God, why? Tell me the story behind this painting,’” Moreno said. “I’ve had people cry in front of paintings.”

According to the American Psychiatric Association, 46% of Americans use art and other creative outlets to reduce stress and anxiety — something Moreno says he relates to deeply.

“It will help you fight that depression or that anxiety that’s trying to overwhelm you,” he said. “Because it does overwhelm us — it’s a scary thing.”

His advice to aspiring artists is simple:

“Put your heart on that canvas, and all the rest will come together,” he said. “That’s the key to it.”

Moreno’s gallery — tucked off West Koch Street — is alive with color, creativity and work from artists across the country.

“The other artists we have here all have special stories, and people connect with that,” he said.

To see the artwork for yourself, Moreno’s newest collection will be featured at Zoot Studios and The Baxter in Bozeman on November 5 and 6.

“About 90% of the paintings will be new, never-before-seen pieces,” Moreno said.

For more information: https://www.morenofineartgallery.com