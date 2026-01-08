Bomb Threat at Bozeman Public Library ends with one man arrested

The Bozeman Police Department was dispatched to the Bozeman Public Library for a reported bomb threat on Wednesday, January 7th, 2026.

According to charging documents, a witness noticed two men, including Bryant Nichols, fighting loudly in the upstairs portion of the library. The witness attempted to quiet both parties when one man noted that Nichols stated he had a bomb on him. Law enforcement was then contacted.

The affidavit continues, stating that when police arrived on scene, an estimated 60 people were fleeing the building, including a man who had two children in his arms. The sergeant noted that he was fearful a bomb would go off in a crowded place or that someone was going to fall while rushing away from danger, potentially sustaining serious bodily injury or even death.

The sergeant spoke with the man who had an altercation with Nichols, who recounted his experience. The victim said that the two had exchanged words and that Nichols had made a comment that he had a bomb. He said that Nichols began simulating a countdown, “10, 9, 8, 7 …”

Bryant Nichols was arrested without incident and charged with criminal endangerment, and is set to be seen in court on January 8th, 2026.