'BobPat Nation': Longtime Montana State University bookstore employee a beloved presence on campus

BOZEMAN — Pat Rule has worked at the Montana State University bookstore for 16 years and has certainly made a name for herself as being a positive beam of light to those who happen to check out their Cat gear or textbooks with her.

“Well, they come in on days when things are good and on days when things aren’t good,” Rule said, “so at least they can come in here and there’s a listening ear, there’s someone who, as they say, gives a gosh darn.”

Rule recalls students coming back to the bookstore, years after they graduated, and striking up a conversation—not missing a beat.

Back in 2021, an Instagram account that posts memes for MSU students created one centering around Pat, and the comments were filled with students recalling memories and feelings they have when around her.

“It just makes me feel really good to know that they liked me back,” Rule said. “I thought, I never noticed that anybody noticed!“

Since then, Pat has gone on to host "Mondays with Pat" on the MSU Bookstore Instagram page. In these segments, Rule brings any relevant MSU News of the day, sales that are happening at the bookstore, or simply a friendly face and a wish for good luck on finals.



