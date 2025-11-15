Bobcat Stadium future expansion plans

BOZEMAN — Bobcat fans! Wondering what’s next for Bobcat Stadium after the new seats at the north end zone were added? MTN’s Esha Walia decided to find out.

“Gold rush with that blazing sun beating down; I don’t think there’s anything to beat that,” said MSU student Maria.

MTN’s Esha Walia spoke with Maria, Ashley, Tannar, TJ, and Whitney, seniors at MSU and avid Bobcat football fans.

“Football is sometimes, like, a defining part of a lot of people’s time at MSU,” said TJ.

“The football games have definitely been, like, the highlight of my time here,” said Whitney.

The students say while games are fun they can also get:

“Super packed. You kind of have to just shove your way in. God forbid you have to go to the bathroom. Good luck finding your spot again,” said Maria.

“I’ll see some big hits on the field, but nothing compared to, like, how people will body each other in the stands,” said Tanner.

That’s why they say more seating would be “very nice.”

It’s not just students who feel that way. MSU’s athletic director Leon Costello says capacity is a priority when it comes to the stadium’s future.

“This will be the third year in a row that we’ve sold out of all available season tickets,” said Costello. “That’s why we’re looking at maybe adding some new opportunities because we know we have more people that would buy tickets if we had available seats.”

Costello, who’s been athletic director for 10 years, says seating expansion already started this season with the addition of the second level at the north end zone.

“It added about 250, you know, kind of, club level seats,” said Costello.

Now, the school is looking to the future with the release of its Facilities Master Plan, outlining the future of athletic structures at MSU.

“It’s kind of an update and a refresh to where we want to see all of our facilities go,” said Costello.

MTN’s Esha Walia asked Costello for a walk-through of the plan, from Brick Breeden Fieldhouse:

“We’re looking at making this more of an intimate basketball and rodeo arena,” said Costello.

To Bobcat stadium:

“We’d love to be able to expand Bobcat Stadium add more seats, add more premium options.”

MTN asked Costello what the number one goal is for the expansion of Bobcat Stadium, which currently seats 22,000 people.

“I would say number one, yes, let’s get more people into the game if they want to come,” said Costello. “I want to get to at least 25,000.”

Costello says reducing standing room is another priority for the expansion.

“Any expansion that we do, what we’d like to do is take that standing room only, reduce that, and create more permanent seats,” he said.

Costello also said “fan experience is very important. We want to make sure the concession options are awesome, people can get to the bathroom quick.”

He says expanding field-level suites an student seating will also be prioritized, which the students MTN spoke to are excited about.

“With more people, it’s going to be even more fun,” said TJ.

Costello says there is not yet a timeline for just yet for these stadium updates.

“We don’t know cost, we don’t know final design, we don’t know final capacity,” said Costello.

To learn more about the Facilities Master Plan, visit this link.