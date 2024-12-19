Bobcat merch sales hit new highs with magical season for Montana State

BOZEMAN — There is a lot of shopping to be done as the holidays are days away, but Bobcat fans also are shopping for gifts and gear.

Ahead of Saturday's big game, fans like Gabe Sorensen are gearing up for the playoff game by shopping for Bobcat gear.

“It's exciting. Be nice to be playing football this late in the season,” says Sorensen.

Sorensen was out Christmas shopping at the MSU bookstore but was also scoping the merch ahead of Saturday's matchup.

“We're kind of just looking around mostly for Christmas stuff, but it's always fun to come into the bookstore and see what's the new stuff that they have,” says Sorensen.

MSU Bookstore’s Marketing Director Jackson Dudak says this playoff berth has also been record breaking for the store.

“Like a Black Friday. We've been experiencing quite a few of those recently, which is awesome.” Says Dukak. “We reached numbers that we've, we've never had before with the Big Sky Championship stuff.”

Dudak says this season the store has come up with more ideas as the team has more success.

“Our accomplishments and what we've kind of gotten off of. So, the road to Frisco, the Big Sky champions, and I think a big thing right now is just our vintage gear,” says Dudak.

At the store, it has been all hands on deck.

“Whether it's restocking the floor or helping with the online orders. So we're getting stuff out as fast as we can. We were restocking, getting new merch in as quick as possible,” says Dudak.

Dudak says as the team continues to see success, they will also be ready with gear for the Bobcat faithful.

“If we’re lucky enough to win this weekend, Road to Frisco stuff will come out immediately following the game. So it'll be available for pre-order online,” says Dudak.