BLM investigating report of barbed wire stretched across Pipestone trail

PIPESTONE - The Bureau of Land Management is investigating a disturbing report of a single strand of barbed wire stretched across a trail commonly used by people who ride dirt bikes and other motorized vehicles in the Pipestone Recreational area east of Butte.

“If a wire had been pulled across a trail where it couldn’t be, it could be a very dangerous situation for a rider,” Bureau of Land Management Butte Office Lindsey Babcock said.

Kale Hellwinkel said his 11-year-old daughter was riding a dirt bike with her friends on Memorial Day when they came upon the wire.

“The boy in front of her actually hit this wire. That’s how they found it. Luckily, it was at a very slow speed, didn’t get injured,” Hellwinkel said.

WATCH: BLM investigates barbed wire found on Pipestone trail near Butte

BLM investigating barbed wire stretched across dirt bike trail near Butte

Hellwinkel said the wire was stretched tight across a trail near the Four Corners campground off Delmoe Lake Road. It was about four feet off the ground.

“If you're moving at a slight rate of speed, with a little bit of momentum, and have a piece of barbed wire go across your neck, it’s basically a bandsaw,” Hellwinkel said.

Hellwinkel says there are sometimes conflicts between motorized vehicle users and those who recreate without motorized vehicles in that area. He’s concerned this incident could be related to that.

He will continue to enjoy the Pipestone trails, but with caution.

“We’re probably going to ride on our mountain bikes before we go through again and keep an eye out,” Hellwinkel said.