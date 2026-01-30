Big Sky Resort unveils glass observation deck on Lone Peak

BIG SKY — Settled more than 11,000 feet above ground, Big Sky Ski Resort's glass observation deck offers a new experience on Lone Peak.

Lone Peak is Montana's highest scenic overlook, and from Kircliff, the new observation deck, visitors can see Grand Teton and Yellowstone National Park.

"This is a great addition for those coming to Big Sky that maybe don't ski or can't ski anymore," said Big Sky Resort public relations manager, Megan Munley.

Kircliff is a two-story building featuring a loading and unloading area on the main level, with a second-level viewing deck suspended six and a half feet over the edge of Lone Peak.

"On a clear day, you can see the Tetons," said Munley.

From the base of the resort, skiers and those just wanting to go up for the scenery have to take a ride up the newly opened Explorer Gondola.

"It's the world's fastest gondola with heated seats and floor-to-ceiling windows," explained Munley.

From the base to the Explorer upper terminal, a ride up the gondola takes less than ten minutes.

The Explorer Gondola replaced the existing Explorer Chairlift that had been in operation since the resort opened in 1973.

Munley added that the new gondola more than doubles the uphill capacity and can transport up to 2,850 people per hour.

Both the gondola and Kircliff were built last summer.

"Building an observation deck at 11,166 feet in the air was a unique experience," said Munley.

She said the crews had to deal with rain, snow, mud, and sunburns while building.

"We had helicopters flying in pieces to the summit of Lone Peak to get them up here for the build."

Munley added that there's challenging terrain from the top of Lone Peak. For those wanting to experience Kircliff without skiing, scenic lift tickets can be purchased online or at the ticket window.

