Belgrade School District seeks $60.5 million for new elementary school, improvements to middle school

BELGRADE — It’s been in the works for quite some time: a $60.5 million bond to build a new elementary school and renovate the middle school in Belgrade.

“I think people understand the need,” said Superintendent Dede Frothingham. “Whether that’s the right time because of the tax increases is a question we all have.”

On May 7, we’ll find out if Belgrade will be getting a new elementary school and a makeover for the middle school. Much needed, according to Frothingham.

“We need it because of all the growth in the school district,” said Frothingham.

She says the three elementary schools in town are almost at capacity.

The bond will also allow the school board to address an issue they’ve constantly heard from the community.

“Which is moving 5th graders back into the elementary school because right now, they’re in the middle school,” said Frothingham.

The middle school is the oldest building in the Belgrade school district.

“And most in need of repairs,” said Frothingham. “Like building a new, safer entrance and more community space.”

But how much will this $60.5 million bond cost taxpayers?

According to Frothingham, in the first year of the bond, $5.60 would be added per $100,000 of the assessed value of a property.

“60.5 million is a big number,” said Frothingham.

But she’s hopeful voters will be willing to invest in the improvement and success of the Belgrade school district and its students.

“We know we’ll need that fourth elementary,” said Frothingham. “This is the right time—it’s the cheapest it’ll ever be, so I’m hopeful the bond passes.”

In Three Forks, the school’s General Fund Mill Levy would raise $680,388 for property taxpayers—that comes to $46.31 a year per $100,000 of assessed value. So if your house is assessed at $300,000, you’d pay an additional $138.93 a year.

They’ll also be voting on two open school board seats.