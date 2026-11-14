Belgrade Public Schools hosts free Thanksgiving charity dinner serving 500-plus neighbors

BELGRADE — Belgrade Public Schools is opening its doors for a holiday tradition that feeds hundreds of neighbors.

The district's annual Thanksgiving charity dinner returns Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026, inside the Belgrade High School commons on North Hoffman Street. Every bit of it is free.

The sit-down meal is served from 11:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. For those who prefer to take their meal to go, a grab-and-go option runs from 1 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.

But the event is more than just a meal. Guests can also pick up clothing, hygiene items and non-perishable food, all free to anyone who needs them.

The district says it serves more than 500 meals every year to local families, seniors and neighbors.

“Serving more than 500 meals annually to local families, seniors, and neighbors has become one of our proudest traditions,” said Superintendent Dede Semerad. “We are deeply grateful to watch our community come together to share a delicious meal, meaningful conversation, and the welcoming spirit of the season.”

Home delivery is also available for those who can't make it in person. Just call Tasha Bell at 406-579-0244 or Nicole Blount at 406-579-2246 ahead of Tuesday, Nov. 24, to set it up.

The dinner is made possible by the Belgrade School Board, Blount Bell Real Estate and volunteers across the community.

Organizers are also asking for donations to help cover meal costs. A $5 donation feeds one person, while $100 covers 20 meals. Any money left over will support Belgrade Schools' family liaison program, which helps local families in need.

Organizers say everyone is welcome to join in for a free meal, good company and a celebration of gratitude.

For questions or to learn how to get involved, contact:

Dede Semerad

Superintendent

Belgrade School District #44

dsemerad@bsd44.org

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