Belgrade Police outline public safety amid ICE operations in Minneapolis

BELGRADE — Safety first. That's the driving force behind a local law enforcement agency.

The Belgrade Police Department explains its protocol when it comes to working with federal agencies like Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"We don't take part in federal action," explained Belgrade Chief of Police, Dustin Lensing. "We just make sure that our citizens, residents, and any law enforcement agency that comes into our jurisdiction are safe."

Lensing emphasized that their mission is focused on public safety.

"Our goal is that anyone who comes to live here, work here, play here, they all maintain a level of safety," said Chief Lensing. "We apply that safety equally to everyone."

Immigration policy was also discussed in Helena this week.

Monday night at the Helena city commission meeting, city leaders discussed policies for how and when the Helena Police Department interacts with federal immigration officials.

Locally, the Belgrade Chief of Police said, "If people in our community call us and need help with something, it is our job to help them."

"We provide any assistance we can to hopefully make their day better."

