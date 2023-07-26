Belgrade, Glacier advance on Day 1 of Class A state Legion tournament

LAUREL — It's day one of five for the Class A Legion State baseball tournament. Eight teams that hail from four different districts all earned their right to come together on Wednesday at Thompson Park to commence what is some of the best baseball in the state.

Following is a roundup of the first round:

Glacier 1, Butte 0

The first game of the day was a pitching showdown between the No. 1 seed out of the West, the Glacier Twins, and the 2 seed out of the South, the Butte Miners.

The sole run came in the bottom of the first from Michael Glass off the hit from Jacob McIntrye who got to first. Despite loading the bases midway through the game and having a chance to advance the lead, Rye Doherty locked down on the mound for the Miners and the Twins did not score again.

The Miners were in scoring position in the sixth and the seventh, but fell just short.

Thursday, Glacier plays at 4 p.m. and Butte plays in a loser-out game at 10 a.m.

Belgrade 7, Mission Valley 3

The bats were much hotter in the second game of the day between the 1 seed out of the South, the Belgrade Bandits, and the 2 seed out of the West, the Mission Valley Mariners.

The first score of the game came from Aidan Kulbeck off Cam Ueland's RBI single. The Bandits continued their momentum and would score two more runs in the third.

The major highlight of the game for — and the season — for Belgrade came in the fourth, once again from Kulbeck when he hit a grand slam to left field, sending in Wyatt Russell, Diego Casas and Keenan Kraft.

The Mariners finally got their groove at bat in the sixth, scoring three runs. Landon Shoemake, Cole Wadsworth and Espn Fischer all crossed home.

Belgrade plays at 7 p.m. on Thursday and Mission Valley plays at 1 p.m. in a loser-out game.

1N) Havre Northstars vs. 2E) Billings Blue Jays — 4 p.m.

Final score and game recap will be updated when game finishes.

2N) Lethbridge Miners vs. 1E) Laurel Dodgers — 7 p.m.

Final score and game recap will be updated when game finishes.