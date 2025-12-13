Belgrade celebrates holiday season with Jingle Jog, Holiday Market

BELGRADE — Ornaments lining the streets; dogs wearing Santa outfits; runners taking their places.

It was a festive day in Belgrade as folks packed the parking lots to participate in Christmas activities. The Belgrade Holiday Market featured a variety of local-made delights, from dog treats to Christmas cookies to handmade soaps and more.

Just a few minutes away was the Jingle Jog, Belgrade’s eighth annual Christmas run. There was about 200 runners lining Main Street dressed up in Christmas outfits and energy was high.

“Our goal is really just to get people out, Belgrade is such a special community, and it’s so fun to interact with each other and have this sort of, like holiday, casual fun time,” said Kieley Parker, race organizer for the Jingle Jog.

Parker says all Jingle Jog proceeds go back to the Belgrade community.