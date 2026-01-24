Belgrade approves construction of Montana's first asphalt pump track

BELGRADE — A long-undeveloped park space in Belgrade is getting a major upgrade.

Mayfair Park has been approved by the city of Belgrade to be transformed into a recreational community gathering spot and bike pump track.

“About four or five years ago, I realized I was shuttling my kids and our bikes to Three Forks or Bozeman just to be able to ride pump tracks," said Belgrade Community Coalition board member Emily Decker.

Decker said that experience sparked a question that turned into a pitch.

“So why couldn’t it be easier for us? Why couldn’t we have something similar to these other places?” she said.

A few years ago, Decker proposed building a recreational bike track designed for riders of all ages and skill levels.

“It really will fill a gap for us,” Decker said. “It’s accommodating and challenging for little kids all the way through elite riders.”

Belgrade Mayor Mike Meis said the project is unique not only for the city, but for the region.

“This project is going to be the first in Montana for this style of pump track,” Meis said.

He added that it will also be the first asphalt bike track of its kind in Wyoming, Idaho, and Montana.

“It’s not just for tournaments and professional bike riders,” Meis added. “I think kids of all ages will enjoy this pump track.”

Decker said the track will be especially beneficial for Belgrade’s significant BMX population.

“They don’t have anywhere to train, so they usually have to travel to Bozeman or beyond," said Decker. “This is going to allow them to qualify for races here and to be able to train here."

The pump track is just the first phase of a larger vision for Mayfair Meadows Park. Belgrade Regional Parks Director Jordan Green said additional amenities will be added to the area.

“The next phase we’ll work on is a series of jump lines that will connect to the pump track,” Green said. “People can take their bikes on them and really practice their skills.”

Future phases of the park will also include gathering spaces, a playground, and a walking path.

Green says the pump track is expected to be ready for use by the end of the summer.

For Decker, the project means more time riding and less time driving.

“We’ll be able to ride our bikes instead of loading up and commuting,” she said.

