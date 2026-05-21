Beartooth Highway opening delayed by late spring winter storm

A late spring winter storm is delaying the opening of the Beartooth Highway in Wyoming.

Yellowstone road crews are working to clear heavy snow drifts across the road, teaming up with Montana crews to get the job done.

The Wyoming section of US Highway 212 was supposed to open on May 22. That section stretches from the Chief Joseph Scenic Byway to the Montana state line. The opening has now been pushed back.

Crews will re-evaluate weather conditions on Friday. They hope to open the road on Saturday, May 23, but only if it is practical and safe for travel.

Once the highway opens, travelers should still be prepared for rapidly changing weather. Temporary travel restrictions or closures could happen at any time without notice. Officials recommend preparing for winter driving conditions and keeping travel plans flexible.

Travelers can check the Montana and Wyoming departments of transportation websites for the latest road status.

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