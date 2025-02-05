Avalanche triggered during mitigation work at Big Sky Resort

BOZEMAN — According to Big Sky Resort, an avalanche was triggered during mitigation work before public opening on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2025.

Big Sky Resort said in a release the avalanche occurred in the Bone Crusher area and deposited significant snow in and around the upper lift terminal of Swift Current 6.

No injuries were reported, according to the release. The Big Sky Resort Ski Patrol rope-evacuated seven team members who were on the lift at the time.

"This morning's events reinforce why we conduct thorough avalanche mitigation work before opening to the public," Tom Marshall, the resort’s general manager of mountain experience stated in the release. "Our ski patrol and mountain operations teams executed their safety protocols while managing the situation professionally and efficiently."

Big Sky Resort said the lift will remain closed during the completion of snow removal, and a thorough lift evaluation will be conducted before re-opening to the public.

