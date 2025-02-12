BOZEMAN — Backcountry avalanche conditions are relatively stable right now in southwest Montana. Much of the snow we picked up in the first week of February has had a chance to become more stable with the recent cold weather. While there are some areas that could see slides, the overall terrain is in much better shape than it was last week. All regional ranges are sitting in the moderate range, which means that heightened avalanche threat on steep terrain and areas that have experienced wind, but most of the area is in pretty good shape. Any additional snow that we could pick up or warmer temperatures could change those conditions quickly.

Watch here:

Avalanche expert discusses risk levels at lower elevations after recent snowfall

Dave Zinn, an avalanche forecaster for the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center (GNFAC) did explain to MTN that some of the more common trails across the Gallatin Valley do have higher than average snowpack in low-elevation mountains. Zinn said that these areas could have an impact on trails that may see more use by people that do not intend to expose themselves to avalanches.

Zinn went on to explain that these areas are more prone to avalanches when we have sudden changes in the weather, such as a sunny and warm day or if there happens to be another big storm. He also said that slides potentially could be triggered when skiers or animals traverse terrain above those trails. While danger may not be high in these areas, it is something to keep in mind when traveling in those areas.

What to do:



Be aware that snow-covered terrain (30° plus) has avalanche potential.

If you choose to be in abnormal locations, be aware of others that may be in the terrain below you.

You can get the latest avalanche updates by checking out the GNFAC website.