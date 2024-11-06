At CI-128 watch party, supporters rallied after long day at the polls

BOZEMAN — A watch party for Montana's constitutional initiative CI-128 was held Tuesday night, and there was quite the turn out. I spoke to one of the folks who was attending to see how they were feeling about the event.

“Oh my god, I think that would just be everything.”

Thats how Taryn Van Steeland told me they would feel if they woke up in the morning and saw CI-128 was passed. Taryn is a reproductive rights organizer for Forward Montana, an organization that focuses on Youth Voters in Montana. They showed up to the watch party around 6:30 p.m., before the watch party even started.

“It’s nice to see people trickling in,” says Taryn. “Some of the people are tired. A lot of these folks have already been out in the field canvassing today. Doing early morning lit drops. Knocking on people's doors, reminding them to cast their ballots before 8 p.m. today."

Including Taryn, who was at the polls prior to the watch party, helping out with line support. I asked how it felt to have a full house at this CI-128 watch party.

“Just in Gallatin, in Bozeman? It’s been super cool to see this much support. It’s nice to feel that tangible support in Montana, and seeing all the road signs we’ve put up to vote yes on 128? That’s been cool too,” says Taryn.

The CI-128 watch party was hosted by an organization called Montanans Securing Reproductive Rights, who are supporters of 128. As for opponents of CI-128, there were no known watch parties. But Taryn tells me regardless if you voted yes or no?

“No matter what the results are, we’re here to just celebrate all the hard work and community building that we’ve done. Really feels like Montanans showing up for other Montanans."