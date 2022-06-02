Armed man taken into custody after barricading in house in Butte

BUTTE - Butte Police SWAT was involved in an incident in the 4800 block of South Utah Street in Butte Wednesday evening.

Patrol officers had responded to an incident where a male who was involved in a domestic incident had barricaded himself inside a residence. The male was armed with several knives and it was believed he may also have a handgun.

Negotiators did communicate with the male for over two hours. At approximately 9 pm, the SWAT Team forced entry to the house and the male was taken into custody.

No one was injured during the incident. However, A-1 Ambulance and Butte Fire Rescue were staged at the scene in the event of injuries.

More information will be provided when available.