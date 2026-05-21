Are High Gas Prices Changing Travelers Memorial Day Plans?

BOZEMAN — Memorial Day usually means packed highways and long weekend getaways — but with gas prices climbing, some travelers may be thinking twice before filling up the tank. I was curious whether these prices are affecting travel plans for this holiday weekend — so I decided to find out.

“We’ve been riding our bikes more in town,” said Tyler. “If we’re just doing something small in town, we’ll ride the bikes.”

Meet Jackson and Tyler — Colorado natives who spent the past winter living in Bozeman. They’ve enjoyed working at Bridger Bowl, but they haven’t enjoyed the gas prices.

“Our trips going back home have been cut in half. We haven’t been able to go home as much,” said Jackson.

WATCH: High gas prices impact Memorial Day travel plans in Montana

High gas prices put a dent in Memorial Day travel plans for some

He says driving to Colorado now costs around $400 in gas for a round trip.

“So, it’s better to just get a plane ticket,” Jackson said.

While we were talking, Jackson was filling up his new Nissan Frontier — choosing plus gas at $4.80 a gallon. Any guesses on the total?

“Thirteen and a half gallons for $65,” Jackson said with a laugh. “Yeah, might have to pick up a second job.”

With prices this high, I asked about their Memorial Day plans.

“We might go to Missoula, but we’ll see about that,” Tyler said.

According to AAA, the national average price of gas is $4.56 a gallon. Montana’s average is above that at $4.61, with Gallatin County even higher at $4.65 a gallon.

Does that make them second-guess their travel plans?

“Yes, for sure,” they both replied.

They aren’t alone.

“When it comes to Memorial Day, most people are traveling by road, so gas prices are going to be a big issue,” said Julian Paredes, a spokesperson for AAA.

Paredes says Memorial Day looks different this year.

“Definitely the biggest difference compared to last year is gas prices — they’re about $1.50 more expensive than this time last year,” he said.

Despite the price jump, travel remains strong.

“Nationwide, AAA is expecting 45 million people to be traveling, and the vast majority will be traveling by road. A lot of people are still extremely committed to taking a vacation,” Paredes said.

Still, he notes that some travelers are cautious about what they’ll spend at the pump.

“I can wager that some segment of people will take smaller trips rather than longer ones,” Paredes said.

If four wheels are your mode of transportation this weekend, Paredes offers tips for saving money:

“Simple things like changing your driving habits — slowing down, sticking to the speed limit, making sure your tires are properly inflated. That will maximize your fuel economy and hopefully save you a little bit of money,” he said.

Tyler and Jackson are hoping gas prices drop — not just to save money, but to ease their homesickness.

“It would be nice to have the prices drop so we could go home and see family,” Jackson said.