Annual light display at Churchill Retirement home

MANHATTAN — Churchill Retirement Home in Manhattan continues its holiday tradition with its annual festive light displays.

From the front foyer through the hallways and into residents’ rooms, Churchill Retirement is fully decked out with lights and decorations.

Director Alysha Ruffatto said the displays give residents “something different to look at and enjoy” during the winter months. She added that the tradition began during the pandemic, when residents were unable to get out and experience holiday decorations in the community.

“They couldn’t get out and enjoy festive decorations, so we brought it here,” Ruffatto explained. “The residents loved it, so we’ve just kept it going.”

Since then, staff members, family members, and residents have come together each year to decorate the retirement home. Madison, an employee who has worked at Churchill for three years, said she enjoys being part of the decoration team.

“The residents love it,” she said. “It brings them joy.”

Decorating the retirement home extends beyond the building as well. Ruffatto said boys from a local church deliver around 25 Christmas trees each year that are displayed outside the retirement home.

Together, the lights, decorations, and community involvement help ensure the holiday spirit shines bright at Churchill Retirement Home year after year.

Ruffatto said the lights and decorations will be on display throughout the retirement home until the middle of January.

"The residents just love it," she said.

