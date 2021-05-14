Watch
Anaconda School District superintendent placed on paid administrative leave

MTN News
Posted at 11:42 AM, May 14, 2021
ANACONDA — The superintendent for the Anaconda School District has been placed on paid administrative leave.

The school board made the decision to put Superintendent Justin Barnes on paid leave during a closed session of its meeting Wednesday evening, School board Chair Kevin Morley told MTN News Friday. Morley would not comment on why the action was taken.

Barnes was hired as superintendent of the school district in 2018.

A phone message left with Barnes from MTN News seeking comment Friday morning was not returned as of 11:30 a.m. that day.

