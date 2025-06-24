Americonda event showcasing Montana songwriters in Anaconda

ANACONDA - Nothing wrong with jumping in the back of an old pickup truck, some guitar picking while you’re surrounded by beautiful Montana mountains.

It will happen right here in Anaconda at Smitty’s Barn, where this special event is going to get at the root of music and that Montana way of life.

“The idea, I said, ‘Americonda’ one time, and people responded to it and we kind of built a festival out of that,” said Americonda organizer and Butte musician Chad Okrusch.

Seven singer/songwriters from around Montana will play what some may call Americana music in Anaconda. Okrusch said this just scratches the surface of the great talent found in the Treasure State.

Excited for local music? Watch our video to discover the unique Americana festival happening at Smitty's Barn in Anaconda on June 29

Anaconda Hosts Unique Americana Music Festival at Smitty’s Barn

“I can name, you know, 30 talented songwriters who probably most of you will never hear, but are every bit as good as anybody in Austin or Nashville,” said Okrusch.

Americonda will take place on the bucolic grounds of Smitty’s Barn just west of Anaconda.

“This has been a dream in the minds and the works for a long time. This is not something we instantly came up with overnight,” said Smitty’s Barn co-owner Kristine Smith. “We’re excited to be bringing local-ish talent and putting it right here.”

The gates open at Smitty’s Barn at 50 Theater Lane at 1 p.m. Sunday, June 29th, and will going into the evening.

“It gets off the beaten path, puts us on a beautiful highway, let’s people run around and get a sense of the place, it’s a perfect storm of coolness,” said Okrusch.

The event will include food trucks and a cash bar. Tickets at $25 on the day of the event.