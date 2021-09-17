A Waiting Child: Zoey looking for a family with structure

Zoey is a 14-year-old with autism who wasn’t very communicative when she first came to AWARE two years ago.

"We’ve made great progress with her since she’s been with us, she’ll sing for you now, when we first got her she wouldn’t, she’d repeat some words but wouldn’t do a lot with us," explained Liz Robinson, AWARE Manager.

Zoey needs a family that can give her structure.

"A very routine life, if it’s chaotic she does stem a lot more, she does struggle with a lot of chaos, so a very structured life would be the ideal family," said Robinson.

Those who work with Zoey say she warms their hearts.

"She’s so sweet and loving, she one of the ones who like to cuddle, always wants to hold your hand, she just a very sweet, kind girl," Robinson said.



