A stone mountain near Butte is the inspiration behind the Great Divide trophy for the Cat-Griz game

HOMESTAKE PASS — A giant slab of stone jutting out of the Rocky Mountains near Butte may just look like a clump of rocks to a random passerby, but to the state of Montana, the geological feature is a symbol of an age-old rivalry.

Okay, maybe not AGE-OLD, but the Cat-Griz rivalry has been around for over a century, with the first game taking place in1897, just three decades after the Montana Territory was established.

Originally, Montana was part of the Idaho Territory, but in 1864 a survey team was formed to set the state boundary along the Continental Divide, which would have made both Butte AND Missoula a part of Idaho.

However, a territorial judge placed the boundary along the Bitterroot Mountain range located near Missoula, instead. Without success, Idaho’s legislature protested to restore the “stolen” land.

Today we find the inspiration behind the Great Divide trophy in the stone mountain known as Trophy Rock or Bear Mountain.

In 2001, Montana artist Dave Samuelson was commissioned to create a bronze sculpture based off of his painting of the mountain for the Brawl of the Wild game.

Samuelson’s painting now hangs in the Montana Historical Society in Helena, and the trophy resides with the winning team each year.

Imagine what would be of the famous rivalry if the surveyors had continued north along the Continental Divide.

The annual Cat-Griz game will be broadcast on KXLF beginning at 11 a.m. with the pregame and the game begins at noon.