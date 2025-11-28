A glimpse into Gallatin County travel amid holidays, snowy conditions

BELGRADE — At Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport, post-holiday travel was in full swing on Friday. MTN’s Esha Walia headed over there to find out how people’s travel days were going amid post-Thanksgiving travel and snowy weather conditions.

“That’s what travel is; it’s an adventure,” said Laurelle Johnson, who was visiting Bozeman from Los Angeles.

“I was here for the holidays; I was visiting my daughter and her husband,” said Johnson.

When asked, Johnson explained how her travel journey was getting to Bozeman.

“Do you really want to know?” said Johnson.“We’re en route, about an hour and a half, and the pilot comes on and says, ‘We have to go back because our de-icer isn’t working and we can’t seem to fix it from the cockpit.’”

Johnson says the plane had to turn around back to Los Angeles, making it take her six hours to get to Bozeman.

“It was a long time,” said Johnson.

With Friday’s snowy conditions, Johnson said this about the status of her return flight: “We’ve been tracking it; they're saying it’s on time>

While some travelers, like Johnson, didn’t have the easiest travel journey, others flying in on Friday did.

“I haven’t really noticed much of a difference, to be honest,” said Larry Smith, who flew back to Bozeman from Washington D.C.

Bozeman Airport CEO Brian Sprenger shared the same sentiment Friday afternoon.

“Generally, it’s been pretty good. We have had one diversion,” said Sprenger.

Sprenger said the airport has seen an increase in travel this holiday season.

“We’re probably about 6% up compared to last year’s record levels,” said Sprenger.

Sprenger says with the holidays and weather conditions, he recommends people track their flight information and drive to the airport safely.

He’s not the only one. Meteorologist Mike Heard says Friday’s storm was the first widespread snowstorm to impact the state of Montana this season.

“It’s that whole triple threat: the cold, the snow, the wind, the icing of roadways; there’s a lot going on,” said Heard.

Heard says the storm is expected to be gone by early Saturday morning, but that “the lingering impacts going into the weekend will be icy roads.”

“We always preach slow down,” said Heard.

For travelers like Johnson, driving slowly was the key to making it to the airport safely on Friday.

“I had to nudge my husband to say we have to get going,” said Johnson.“He drove slowly, which was really good."

“I was really happy with it,” she added.