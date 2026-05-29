84-Year-Old veteran bikes across America to inspire others and support fellow vets

BOZEMAN — Can you imagine biking 4,000 miles across the country?

Well, that's what 84-year-old Tony Lee Harriman has set out to do.

"I have a very large family," explained Harriman. "I wanted to show them that anything is possible if you set your mind to it."

Harriman is a veteran, and he's survived three strokes, open-heart surgery, and prostate cancer. He said biking across the United States of America has always been on his bucket list.

WATCH: 84-Year-Old Veteran bikes across America to inspire others and support fellow veterans

84-Year-Old Veteran bikes across America to inspire others and support fellow Veterans

"I said, 'Well, you're getting on in years, and now is the time to do it," he laughed.

On April first, Harriman left his small, coastal community of Port Hadlock, Washington, making his way towards Montana.

"My expectation was that the trip would be, you get on a bike and pedal," he said. "But, it's the most rugged, difficult thing I've ever done in my life."

MTN News caught up with Harriman as he passed through Bozeman on route to Livingston.

During our conversation, Harriman said he enjoys taking in the scenery and meeting new people all from his tricycle. He said a few places he's looking forward to seeing as his journey continues are Wyoming and Mount Rushmore.

"Every day is a gift."

The 84-year-old Veteran is riding a three-wheeled bike, sitting in a reclined position with his legs extended to reach the pedals. He has a chariot in tow full of camping gear, tire pumps, clothing, and more.

"The best thing I do every day is throw something out, so I get less and less weight back there," he explained.

In honor of America's 250th birthday, Harriman said he's raising money throughout his ride for the Tunnel to Towers Foundation — an organization that has been providing housing assistance for homeless veterans since 9/11.

"I said, 'Well, I'll do something good by riding across the country to make Tunnel to Towers an awareness program."

Washington, D.C., is Harriman’s final destination, where he hopes to arrive by the Fourth of July to celebrate his country.

"That has significance for me because I celebrated the 200th birthday in 1976," he said.

You can catch Harriman on Saturday at his next location: Livingston.

To support Harriman's ride, you can donate here or on the Tunnel to Towers website.