406 Cirque brings aerial and circus arts to Bozeman

BOZEMAN — At first glance, it might look like just another warehouse space, but step inside, and you’ll find yourself at 406 Cirque, the Circus Center of Bozeman.

“I have wanted to try aerial arts for a very long time,” said Sara Stanek, a Bozeman local and current student at 406 Cirque.

Stanek is in week two of the center’s ten-week adult aerial silk program. For her, the draw was "moving my body in a really cool way."

“It’s just a different challenge.”

As someone who grew up in Bozeman, Stanek said classes like this haven’t always been easy to find.

“We definitely have had classes for a long time, but it was kind of like, you had to know who to ask,” she explained. “So I loved that this was much more accessible for me.”

Bozeman's 406 Cirque brings aerial arts and circus training to all ages

406 Cirque offers programs for everyone from four-year-olds to adults of all skill levels, with classes in trapeze, aerial arts, juggling, stilt-walking, and more.

“Our whole philosophy is that you can learn this at any age,” said Naomi Shafer, aerial coach and executive director of 406 Cirque. “There are so many activities where we tell ourselves, ‘Here’s when I was supposed to learn this.'"

With circus, Shafer said, "We don’t have that narrative.”

Shafer and 406 Cirque founder Paùl Gomex met while performing internationally with Clowns Without Borders, an organization that brings circus performances to refugee camps and conflict zones around the world.

“Circus is unique because it really kind of defines your preconception of what you think is possible,” Shafer said.

Now based in Bozeman, the pair is building a unique, creative community through circus arts.

“We’re so excited to be here,” Shafer said. “Finding other people who maybe haven’t felt like they’re a part of the community in a certain way.”

She added that the company is also exploring how circus performances can connect to the local land and the surrounding environment.

“But also, it’s okay to be something totally different," she added.

406 Cirque has been open in this space in Bozeman on Birdie Drive for just one year.

Before, Shafer said they operated as a nomadic summer camp.

“We’re really excited to be launching out and having more adult offerings,” Shafer said. “Starting next week, we’ll have four to five adult-only programs, and we’re excited to build that community.”

406 Cirque offers a variety of adult and youth programs that can be found on their website.

Plus, in just a few weeks, they're hosting their first "Apres ski yoga and DJ set" at 4 pm on January 24th.

