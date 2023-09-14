Watch Now
2 dead after multiple-vehicle crash on I-90 near Manhattan

Posted at 11:53 AM, Sep 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-14 13:53:14-04

BOZEMAN — Two people are dead after a crash on Interstate 90 east of Manhattan that occurred shortly before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 13, 2023.

Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer told MTN News a vehicle traveling eastbound on the interstate crossed the median and struck a vehicle in the westbound lanes.

The driver of the vehicle that crossed the median died at the scene. A person in the vehicle that was struck was airlifted to the hospital and later died from injuries sustained in the crash.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said on social media Wednesday that four vehicles were involved in the crash. The incident occurred at mile marker 291, between Manhattan and Belgrade.

The westbound lanes were closed and traffic was diverted off the interstate as first responders worked the scene.

No further details, including the identities of the people who died, are available at this time.

We will update you as we get more information.

