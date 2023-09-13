Fatal crash on I-90 westbound near Manhattan diverting traffic to Frontage Road

(Updated 6:15 p.m. MDT, 09/13/2023)

First responders are at the scene of a four-vehicle crash west of Manhattan on Interstate 90 westbound.

According to Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer, one person is dead at the scene; another person has been airlifted.

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook the crash is at mile marker 290. Traffic is being diverted to the westbound Frontage Road at the Belgrade Jackrabbit exit.

The Sheriff's Office says drivers should expect delays and to use caution around the area.

No further details are currently available. We will update you as we learn more.