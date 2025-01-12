2 dead, 1 injured in vehicle crash on Huffine Lane

(Updated Jan. 12, 2025, 11:40 a.m. MST with additional details from the Montana Highway Patrol)

BOZEMAN — Two people died and one was injured in a vehicle crash on Huffine Lane Saturday night, Jan. 11, 2025, according to the Montana Highway Patrol (MHP).

MHP said in its fatality crash report the incident occurred around 8:07 p.m. on Saturday, in road conditions of snow and ice, at mile marker 84, which is between Gooch Hill Road and Love Lane.

According to the report, a 41-year-old man from Glendale, Arizona was driving a Chevrolet Silverado eastbound on Huffine with a female passenger whose age was not provided. The man crossed the center of the roadway into the westbound lanes of traffic.

The report said a 16-year-old male from Bozeman driving a Ford F-250 crashed into the Silverado in the westbound passing lane.

Both occupants of the Silverado were pronounced dead at the scene. The 16-year-old was taken to Bozeman Health Deaconess Regional Medical Center with injuries. No information about his current condition was released.

Alcohol and speed are suspected as factors in the crash, according to the report.

The people involved in the crash were not identified, and no further details were released.

We will update you if we get more information.



(First report, Jan. 11, 2025)

