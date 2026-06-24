Leaders see Billings South Side economic boom from new rec center and ice arena

BILLINGS— Billings South Side leaders are expecting to see an economic boom on their side of town.

The Signal Peak Energy Arena is slated to open July 17 and the Amend Recreation Center is slated to open in early August.

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New rec center and ice arena promise economic boom for Billings South Side

Related: Thieves strike Signal Peak Ice Arena in Billings, but opening not delayed

Cathy Cullen-Kuhr, director of sales for Hampton Inn at 5110 Southgate Dr., said she expects to see more guests check into the hotel as the arena and recreation center open.

“Now it's going to be a destination. People are going to be coming for the ice hockey,” said Cullen-Kuhr. “You're definitely going to see an increase in occupancy in our hotels and all of the hotels in this corridor and, in fact, in the whole city.”

Employees at nearby business Lava Island also expressed excitement for the new amenities coming to the South Side.

The business itself is new to the area. Lava Island opened last year.

“We were stoked,” said co-general manager James Duncan. “It creates more visibility. People that don't come to the South Side very often aren't even aware we're here and they come down here and people are like, ‘Let's go over to Lava Island.’”

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Miranda Duncan

“We were so excited because we feel like this area has a lot to offer,” said co-general manager Miranda Duncan. “It has such great hotel situation, it has the fast-food restaurants, and it's just waiting for the rest of the infrastructure to be here.”

Leaders in the area told MTN the new business could change the South Side’s reputation.

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Mike Yakawich

“The development is happening. I think people are energized,” said state Sen. Mike Yakawich, who represents south Billings. “When people think about (the) South Side, I think they could think of it as a place to raise a family.”

“The South Side of Billings is not the place on the other side of the tracks,” said Bill Kennedy, South Side Task Force treasurer and Billings City Council member. “I think it's come a long way in the last five years.”

Vanessa Willardson/Q2 Bill Kennedy

The South Side has seen the opening of new restaurants such as Maple Moose and El Buen Sazón within the past year.

Related: New Billings South Side restaurant brings family flavor, big dreams to the table

Crews also broke ground in April for affordable workforce housing in Billings. One of the projects, called South Hills, will result in 35 homes near Sam’s Club.