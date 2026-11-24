The role of a Game Warden is to protect Montana’s wildlife resources. During Montana’s 5-week-long hunting season, they are also tasked with making sure thousands of armed individuals are operating in a safe manner.

Working in remote areas, covering thousands of square miles, it’s not a job for everyone.

For those who do it, there’s no better job around.

Watch our full story here:

Game Warden Ride Along

I recently spent a day on patrol in southern Madison County with Region-3 Sergeant Matt Wemple. A couple of employee vacancies means he gets to spend more time on patrol than usual, something he’s okay with.

While all members of law enforcement interact with the public, Game Wardens are often approached by the public more like information officers than law officers. Wemple says that’s by design.

MTN News SGT. Matt Wemple-Region 3 Game Warden

“We really focus on having a community-focused policing model. What that means is we focus on developing relationships with sportsmen, landowners, and other people in the communities so that when they see something happening, they don’t hesitate to call us.”

A hunter shot an elk that crossed onto private land, and he wanted help finding the landowner. Hunters shot an elk before it crossed onto public land, and a witness watched them try to figure out how to retrieve it. A phone call from a resident who took pictures of a hunter violating black management rules. An out-of-state hunter approached the vehicle asking if there are elk in the area. Just a part of our day in an area with spotty cellphone service.

Wemple doesn’t see this as anything other than tools to make his job easier. “It’s a blessing that the public feels comfortable enough that they will walk up and talk to us just about anywhere they are.”

Back to the block management photos. The person filing the complaint sent Sgt. Wemple two photos of a man on a side-by-side driving off-trail in a block management area.

Wemple drove to two different locations and made several phone calls to track down this person, identified as Joe from California. They got me his phone number; he actually called me back, and he was compliant.”

MTN News Talking with Hunters

Sgt. Wemple asked him if he had been hunting in that area earlier, and he confirmed he had been. He admitted to driving in the area and noted that someone took his picture. Wemple issued him a citation. “He was back home in California already, and so I talked to him on the phone, got his email address, wrote up his citation, and emailed it to him.”

Before taking this job with Fish, Wildlife & Parks, Sgt. Wemple worked at Montana State University Police. He says that work is also very public-facing.

He also says his love of Montana outdoors makes being a game warden the best job in law enforcement.

“Just the fact that I get to be out in the places that I love, around the resources that I care about deeply, and I get to play a small part in maintaining that for future generations in Montana and I get to be in the country I want to be in every single day.”

While our day together was in southern Madison County, Sgt. Wemple says two new hires by FWP will soon put full-time wardens in Ennis and West Yellowstone, filling vacancies that he right now must cover.