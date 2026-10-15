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Law enforcement is investigating a homicide near Bozeman's West Main Street

Bozeman police and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide near West Main Street and Professional Drive.
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MTN NEWS
Bozeman police and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide near West Main Street and Professional Drive.<br/>
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Bozeman homicide investigation underway near West Main Street area
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BOZEMAN — WATCH THE STORY HERE:

Bozeman homicide investigation underway near West Main Street area

Bozeman police and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide near West Main Street and Professional Drive.

Investigators have blocked off a strip mall in the area. A Sheriff's Office command center has been set up at the scene, with a chaplain and the coroner also responding.

Law enforcement drones have also been seen in the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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