Law enforcement is investigating a homicide near Bozeman's West Main Street

BOZEMAN — WATCH THE STORY HERE:

Bozeman homicide investigation underway near West Main Street area

Bozeman police and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide near West Main Street and Professional Drive.

Investigators have blocked off a strip mall in the area. A Sheriff's Office command center has been set up at the scene, with a chaplain and the coroner also responding.

Law enforcement drones have also been seen in the area as the investigation continues.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

