Laurel's original high school heads to auction with a $75,000 starting bid

The Laurel School District is auctioning off the original high school built in 1910, after two potential buyers backed out of a sale that began in January of last year.

The building at 410 Colorado Ave., which was more recently a middle school and administrative office building, is heading to auction next Monday with a starting bid of $75,000 after two potential buyers backed out of a deal that would have converted the building into condos.

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Laurel's old high school heads to auction with a $75,000 starting bid

The two buyers had offered about $1.1 million for the property but walked away when the numbers didn't work.

Developers said they wouldn't be able to charge enough rent to cover their costs.

Laurel Superintendent of Schools Matt Torix said the district can't cover the costs either, and he and the board want the insurance and maintenance money spent elsewhere.

"It's just not an efficient way to use taxpayer dollars, so we'd rather get rid of the building," Torix said.

The school and gym are nearly 60,000 square feet.

Realtor George Warmer, an owner/broker with Coldwell Banker, is working on the Laurel building with auction company Crexi.

He said the auction format allows them to reach out to school developers nationwide.

Torix said many in Laurel would like to see a buyer who will refurbish the building and maintain some history and nostalgia.

"These are neat buildings," said Torix. "They're well developed. You can't buy this quality of brick anymore. They built these types of schools for a couple decades, and they're neat schools. They just don't really meet the modern needs."

Another building currently on the auction block is the Billings Gazette.

That property was on the market several years ago for almost $8 million.

The owners are now putting it up for auction.

Lee Enterprises, which owns the Gazette, did not comment when contacted.

Warmer said someone may be able to make the Laurel High School project work financially.

"That's the American way, you know," Warmer said. "We always find a way to make things work."

"It needs some TLC, but again, a great facility," Torix said.

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