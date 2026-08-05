LAUREL— Laurel City Council discussed the possibility of joining a lawsuit against the state during Tuesday’s meeting.

The city would join as a third party with grassroots group Laurel C.A.R.E.D.

Watch the report below:

Laurel considers joining lawsuit against state as forensic mental health facility work progresses

Laurel C.A.R.E.D. filed a motion for a temporary restraining order and preliminary injunction last month that, if granted, would stop all permitting, design, construction and other planning for the forensic facility.

Related: Laurel group files lawsuit seeking to block state mental forensic facility

“There's some specific allegations in there about basically not only was the environmental assessment inadequate in certain areas, but there was also a lack of public participation,” said civil city attorney Ryan Addis, during the meeting.

Laurel City Council members will soon decide whether to engage with two land-use attorneys.

“You folks ultimately are going to be the ones that have to make that decision, if you want to do something or if you don't want to do something,” added Addis.

The state recently installed two gate entrances on the perimeter of the 114-acre plot of land meant for the facility.

“It would be very frustrating for this to become an access point,” Amber Zahn, whose home is next to one of the gate entrances.

Justin McKinsey/Q2 Gate entrance on perimeter of 114-acre plot of land

Zahn told MTN the gates went up Friday morning.

The Montana Board of Investments (BOI) purchased the 114 acres of land on June 12 to house the 32- to possibly 64-bed facility. The facility would treat people already in the legal system who need a psychological evaluation to determine if they are fit to stand trial.