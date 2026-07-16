RONAN — Kenna Baylor is making a difference one step at a time. As a former tiny tot princess, the young dancer with Down syndrome has become a powerful presence at powwows — and an internet sensation — while helping open the circle to others with disabilities.

Kenna Baylor is making an impact at powwows and showing what kids with Down syndrome can do

Catherine Baylor, Kenna's mother, says her daughter started dancing early.

"Kenna started dancing before she was a year old," Catherine said.

Catherine says the powwow has had a meaningful impact on her daughter's life.

"Kenna absolutely loves everything about the powwow, it has helped her come out of her shell," Catherine said.

Kenna's journey has also helped others with disabilities — or as she calls them, "her special friends" — find their place in the circle. Catherine says representation at powwows remains limited.

"What we noticed at powwows is there's not really a category for children or adults with special needs and a lot of them like to compete and dance and be out there like everybody else," Catherine said.

Kenna's videos have reached millions of viewers, with her sister Melina helping behind the camera. Melina says Kenna's growing following speaks to the kind of person she is.

"I think just being her sister it's awesome people come up and are like 'omg hi is this Kenna'... some people want to be like Kenna she's kind she's sweet and she never has negative energy," Melina said.

The family says they are using Kenna's platform to push for inclusion and to make her the face of dancers with special needs on and off the powwow trail.

"We're trying to use it for something good... just hearing those parents, they want their kids to have the opportunity to dance more and we want to make sure that happens," Catherine said.

Despite challenges like funding travel, Kenna's smiling face continues making an impact. Catherine says watching her daughter move through the world is something she never takes for granted.

"I just see my little tiny baby, she's changing the world she's changing people's thoughts of how people see kids with disabilities and she does it by just being herself which is amazing," Catherine said.

The family says they hope to raise enough funds for their upcoming journey.

"She's so sweet and she's so kind and just Kenna she makes it worth it," Catherine said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

